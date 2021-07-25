Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Of Tamulpur Medical College

Union Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam will be present in Guwahati on Sunday to attend different programmes including the foundation laying ceremony of the Tamulpur Medical College.

The minister is also scheduled to visit Kamakhya Temple.

He will also inaugurate the radiotherapy block and a new Linac machine at the State Cancer Institute of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Later in the evening, the BJP doyen will inaugurate various schemes in Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalashetra.

He will be also handing over cheques to the family of the Covid deceased.

The minister who is currently in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya will be inaugurating the Greater Sohra Water Supply Scheme and Assam Rifles’Green Sohra Plantation Drive. On Saturday, the Union Minister had a closed door meeting with all the eight Chief Ministers of the Northeastern region in which interstate border disputes were primarily discussed.