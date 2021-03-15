Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Amit Shah To Meet Social Media Warriors In Guwahati Today

By Pratidin Bureau
With increasing electioneering in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present on Monday evening in Guwahati for an interaction during the ‘Aggrami Axom (Progressive Assam) Social Media Warriors Meet’.

The programme which will be held in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra will give an opportunity for selected social media users to interact with the Home Minister. Later, Shah will address the public gathering here. This would be Shah’s fourth visit to the state.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam launched a campaign for citizens to meet Shah.

Shah visited Assam yesterday and addressed two massive rallies in Margherita and Nazira.

Assam will go to the polls starting from March 27.

