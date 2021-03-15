Amit Shah To Meet Social Media Warriors In Guwahati Today

With increasing electioneering in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be present on Monday evening in Guwahati for an interaction during the ‘Aggrami Axom (Progressive Assam) Social Media Warriors Meet’.

The programme which will be held in Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra will give an opportunity for selected social media users to interact with the Home Minister. Later, Shah will address the public gathering here. This would be Shah’s fourth visit to the state.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam launched a campaign for citizens to meet Shah.

Here is your chance to meet Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji.



Ask your questions in the comments. Best entries will be invited to meet Hon'ble HM at 'অগ্ৰগামী অসম' #ProgressiveAssam Social Media Warriors' Meet at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. pic.twitter.com/nQiddnHFOT — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) March 14, 2021

Shah visited Assam yesterday and addressed two massive rallies in Margherita and Nazira.

Assam will go to the polls starting from March 27.