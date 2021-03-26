Amit Shah to Visit Assam Today for 2nd Phase Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam again on Friday (March 26) for the second phase of campaigning for the candidates of Assam Assembly elections. Shah will visit four districts today.

The first phase of campaigning has ended on Thursday and the polling will be held on Saturday (March 27).

During his visit to the state today, Shah is scheduled to attend public rallies at Kamrup Rural, Morigaon, Karimganj and Cachar districts.

The home minister will address a public meeting at Soneswar Barangabari Field, Kamalpur in the noon followed by another meeting at Dahali Makaria pathar in Jagiroad.

Thereafter, the star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party will address rallies at Isabeel, Patharkandi in Karimganj district and India Club Field, Silchar in Cachar district.

Shah will campaign for BJP candidates Diganta Kalita who will contest from Kamalpur, state health minister Pijush Hazarika who will contest from Jagiroad, while Krishnendu Paul will contest from Patharkandi, and Dipayan Chakraborty will contest from Silchar.

The second phase of elections to 39 Assembly seats will be held on April 1, 2020.