Amit Shah To Visit Assam Tomorrow

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state on Thursday (February 25).

Union Minister Shah will present at the ‘Yagya’ of Maha Mrityunjay Temple, will lay the foundation of Batadrava Than and will address a public rally at Diphu in Karbi Anglong.

Shah will firstly attend the Maha Mrityunjay Temple, situated at Kalajugi in Nagaon, which is in the shape of the Maha Lingam and is said to be the world’s largest Shiva temple.

After that the Union Minister will visit to Batadrava Than in Nagaon, the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev and will lay the foundation of Batadrava Than. The state will also start a state-funded Rs 150-crore project for the beatification of theThan that was built by the saint Sankardev in 1468.

Additionally, Shah will address the people of Batadrava at a public rally.

Moreover, Amit Shah will also visit Diphu in Karbi Anglong district where he will address another public meeting.

Shah’s visit is going to be significant as he is likely to hold several rounds of meetings with the State BJP leaders and office-bearers.

BJP has set a ‘Mission 100 plus’ target for the upcoming assembly polls in the state which is scheduled in April-May this year.