Amit Shah To Visit Batadrava & Diphu On Feb 25

Ahead of the Assam assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the poll-bound state on February 25.

The Union Minister is scheduled to visit Batadrava Monastery, Batadrava Satra in Nagaon district, and will later address a public gathering.

Shah is also slated to visit Diphu in Karbi Anglong to address another meeting.

Shah earlier visited Assam on January 24 and February 11 this year.