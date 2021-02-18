Amit Shah to visit Batadrawa on February 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit the birthplace of Shrimanta Shankardev Batadrawa than for the first time on February 25. Preparations are going on in full swing ahead of the visit of the home minister.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs. 188 crore to make Batadrawa a world famous place. With the intention of developing the birth place of Sankardev, a total of 160 bighas of land has been released from encroachers to make it a field of religious and spiritual research and to fulfill the aim, the Centre released the fund for the development project.

The union minister will lay the foundation stone of the project on February 25 during his visit.

Batadrawa MLA Angoorlata Deka, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Dewri, Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma, and Roha MLA Dimbeswar Das are also taking stock of the preparation ahead of Amit Shah’s visit to Nagaon.