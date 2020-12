Union Minister Amit Shah will visit Kamakhya Temple on Sunday to pay obeisance to goddess Kamakhya.

Shah will also visit the temple of the mother goddess atop Nilachal hills on Sunday morning.

Security forces have been deployed in the temple for his visit.

Later today, Shah will travel to Manipur. He will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal.