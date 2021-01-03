Amit Shah To Visit Kokrajhar On Jan 24

Assam Minister and NEDA Convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday evening informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Kokrajhar.

Shah will be present in the district in view of a year’s completion of signing and the implementation of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord, Sarma said while addressing the media after the conclusion of a forum where matters related to the Bodoland Territorial Council between BJP and UPPL members were discussed.

BTC chief Pramod Boro, deputy chief Gobinda Basumatary along with BJP president Ranjit Das, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP’s national general secretary Dilip Saikia were present at BTC assembly chief chamber to discuss the forthcoming Assembly election BJP and UPPL seats sharing.

Sarma said that they had a meeting with PWD directors and officers for works of PWD in BTR.

The signing of the accord officially ended the demand for a separate state or Union Territory for Bodo people since 1972, while granting the Bodo community political and economic benefits while remaining part of the state of Assam.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Assam government and the Bodo groups on January 27, last year, signed an agreement to redraw and rename the Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) in Assam, currently spread over four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, last year while signing of the agreement said it would “end the 50-year-old Bodo crisis.”

As per the agreement, villages dominated by Bodos that were presently outside the BTAD would be included and those with non-Bodo population would be excluded and Bodos living in the hills would be conferred a Scheduled Hill Tribe status.