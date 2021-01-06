Amit Shah to Visit Mizoram Between Jan 9-10

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Mizoram between January 9-10, government sources said here on Wednesday.

Recently, Shah visited Imphal to lay the foundation stones for several multipurpose projects.

The BJP formed a government in Manipur for the first time in 2017, having constituted a coalition with the National People’s Party, Naga People’s Front, and the Lok Janshakti Party, with Singh sworn as the Chief Minister on March 15.

The home minister is also likely to visit Kokrajhar, Assam on January 24.

