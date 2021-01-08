Top StoriesNationalRegional

Amit Shah’s 2-Day Visit To Mizoram Cancelled

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s two-day proposed visit to Mizoram beginning January 9 has been cancelled, various media outlets reported on Friday. No reason has been cited for the cancellation.

Shah was scheduled to arrive at Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport on January 9 (Saturday). He was expected to be received by Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

Shah was to inspect land customs at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border during his visit. He was supposed to return to Delhi on January 10.

