Amit Shah’s Biography Translated By Himanta Released

A biography on Union Home Minister Amit Shah translated by NEDA Convener and Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was released on Monday in Guwahati.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal released the biography ‘Amit Shah aru Agragami BJP’ was translated into Assamese from original English ‘Amit Shah and the March of BJP’.

During the event, the writers of the English edition Anirban Ganguly and Shiwanand Dwivedi, DoNER minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, BJP’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, the party’s national general secretary Dilip Saikia, and state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

Since its publication in English, the book has had four reprints and has become a bestseller in the category of political books.

The book records the journey of Amit Shah, who began his political career as a BJP karyakarta and booth president in Ahmedabad and later went on to become the national president of the party and holds the portfolio of the Union Home Ministry. It also reflects the journey of the party and the Bharatiya Janasangh in Indian politics.

The original author Anirban Ganguly extended his gratitude to Dr.Sarma for translating the book as it shall remain a significant piece of political record of BJP “till posterity”.

Dr. Sarma said the book details the journey of the party and how it has grown and has been recognised under the leadership of Amit Shah. Dr. Sarma is grateful and honoured to work with Shah.