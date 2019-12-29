Amitabh Bachchan Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday evening.

Mr. Bachhan expressed gratitude towards government, Information and Broadcasting Ministry and all the jury members after being conferred with the Award. Mr. Bachhan had skipped the National Film Awards ceremony due to ill health.

The award, named after Dhundiraj Govind Phalke who is revered as the father of Indian cinema, was instituted in 1969. Amitabh Bachhan made his debut in the Hindi film industry in the same year with “Saat Hindustani”.

Considered the highest honor for an artist in Indian cinema, the award comprises a Swarna Kamal medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of 10 lakh rupees. It was conferred upon late actor Vinod Khanna in 2017.