Amitabh Bachchan Receives First Dose Of COVID Vaccine

By Pratidin Bureau
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. He took to his blog to share the same.

The veteran actor said that his whole family is vaccinated except Abhishek Bachchan as he is currently not in Mumbai.

“DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days,” he wrote.

Last year, Amitabh, Abhishek, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya had tested positive for the virus. They were later admitted to a hospital.

