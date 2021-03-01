Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Eye Surgery, Informs ‘Slow Recovery’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday informed well wishers and fans that he had undergone an eye surgery two days after hinting about a surgery for an unknown medical condition on his official blog.

“Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,” Bachchan wrote in his official blog.

“My love to all. Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go so its a long haul, hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins in a few. The new film with Vikas Bahl, tentatively titled ”Good Bye,” he added.

“So just sitting there in oblivion, eyes shut most of the time and attempted listening to music, which is not a very convincing pastime unless of course it is being created. But that too is ‘out of bounds’ for the moment,” the 78 year old actor wrote.

“I never expect it and when it comes, it”s overwhelming. Thank you, deeply touched,” the actor calling it an ‘emotional moment’.

“What would I ever do without the love and affection I get from this grateful caring and loving family,” he added.