Amlan Borgohain Clinches Gold At 60th National Open Athletics Championship

After Hima Das now it’s athlete Amlan Borgohain who is bringing glory to Assam as well as India after his clinch of Gold at the 60th National Open Athletics Championship, Warrangal, Telangana on Sunday.

Assam pride Amlan Borgohain raced towards victory and grabbed his gold at the 200 m men’s final in 20.75 seconds making it a new record.

What’s interesting is that young athlete from Assam, Amlan Borgohain clinched silver at the 100 m men’s final in 10.38 seconds a couple of days ago.

With this extremely victorious and terrific performance, Amlan Borgohain has now become the “talk of the town” and made himself shine in the history of Indian athletics.

Only Muhammed Anas Yahia (20.63), Dharambir Singh (20.66), Arokia Rajiv (20.66) and Anil Kumar (20.73) have run a faster time over the distance in the history of Indian athletics.

In the coming days, Amlan will also be representing India in the international level.