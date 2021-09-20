Amlan Borgohain – The New Star Of Indian Athletics

Assam Sprinter Amlan Borgohain with his victory in the 60th National Open Athletics Championships has showed new rays of hope to many other young athletes who aspire to make a career out of Sports.

For a sportsperson who make a sensational record and shines bright as a shooting star, the trainers, coach and the sports academy plays a very significant role in their successful journey.

Borgohain, who clinched gold at the 200m men’s final and silver at the 100m men’s final is currently under training from “Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High Performance Center”. He has been showing excellent performance under this training in the last two years in 100m and 200m run.

Last year in the month of December, Amlan has also earned the title of “Best Player” in the category of men in a competition that was organised amongst the players of this training center.

Amlan Borgohain was able to get this position in this academy after his tough training with Chief Coach James Hiliar for 4 weeks.

Amlan Borgohain is the son to Subedar Major B.C Borgohain, a resident of Jorhat orginally. But later Major Borgohain shifted to Hyderabad in 2009 after his promotion. In 2014, Amlan and the other members of his family too shifts to Hyderabad from Jorhat. Amlan and his family currently resides in Hyderabad.

Amlan’s first love in sports was football. When he got admitted to class 10th in the new city, he had the capacity to run at a very rapid pace with the football, noticing which his elder brother Pradyuman suggested for his enrolment in athletics.

Amlan’s first achievement in athletics was Hyderabad Juniors Inter-District Championship where he qualified for the state level and earned his first gold in 100m race.

After this, Amlan has been successful in earning medals in many national level junior championships across the country.

The Current National Athletics Championship has given Amlan Borgohain the much deserved National position and ranking. It has further proved that the right training can also establish him in the international level.