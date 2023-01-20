Assam's literary Icons: A look at the state's Jnanpith award winners

Pratidin Bureau
The Jnanpith Award is a literary award in India, which is presented annually by the Bharatiya Jnanpith organization to an author for their "outstanding contribution towards literature."
Jnanpith awardees from Assam have contributed significantly to Indian literature, particularly in the Assamese language. Their works have received critical acclaim and have been widely read and appreciated by readers across India.
Assam has produced three Jnanpith awardees till now. They are:
He is an Assamese writer, poet, freedom fighter and a politician. He has also won the Padma Shri Award in 1990 and the Sahitya Akademi fellowship in 2002.
She is the recipient of numerous honorary doctorates as well as the Sahitya Akademi, Jnanpith, Padma Shri (which Mamoni Raisom Goswami declined), Asom Ratna, Katha National Award, Prince Claus Award from the Netherlands, and many more.
Birendra Kumar Bhattacharyya (1924–1997) is a well-known Assamese novelist and short story writer. He passed away in 1997 at the age of 83.