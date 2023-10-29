Adieu To The 'Chan Chan Man'

Pratidin Time

Hi I’m Chandler, I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable

Chandler Bing

Rachel: You idiot!

Chandler: I’m sure you’re right. But why?

Chandler Bing to Rachel

I’m hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!

Chandler Bing to Janice

What’s wrong with me? Ooh, don’t open that door.

Oh, hum, Joey was born and then 28 years later, I was robbed!

Ross: I went to that tanning place your wife suggested.

Chandler: Was that place THE SUN?

Chandler to Ross

Janice: What a small world.

Chandler: And yet I never run into Beyonce

Chandler to Janice

If I were a guy… Did I just say if I were a guy?

I’m not great at the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?

Chandler to Rachel