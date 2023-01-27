Alia Bhatt Wiki Biography,Net Worth, Age, Career, Husband, Family, Education & Facts

Pratidin Bureau
Alia Bhatt is a talented Indian actress and singer who began her career in 2012 with the film "Student of the Year." She has since starred in many critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including "Highway," "Udta Punjab," and "Raazi."
Alia Bhatt is an Indian actress born on March 15, 1993, currently 29 years of age.
Alia Bhatt is approximately 5'3" (162 cm) tall and weighs around 110 lbs (50 kg).
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot at their Mumbai home on April 14, 2022
Alia Bhatt's family includes father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt.
Alia Bhatt completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School and later graduated from Singapore Management University.
Alia Bhatt's net worth is estimated to be around $23 million USD
She has won awards, is a trained Kathak dancer, and an animal lover. She is also a philanthropist and ambassador for various charities. In 2019, she was listed in Forbes India's Celebrity 100.