Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Full List of Contestants

Avinash Sachdev who gained popularity through Zee TV’s drama show ‘Chotti Bahu’ is a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT season 2.
Palak Purswani is an Indian model, actress, and fashion designer. She is known for playing the role of 'Shweta' in Star Plus' TV serial “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.”
Anjali garnered popularity with her content as a social media influencer. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and was also the second runner-up in ALT Balaji's show 'Lock Upp'.
TikTok star, and social media influencer Awez Darbar is also set to enter Bigg Boss OTT 2.
With over 220k followers on Instagram, Sapna Gill is known for her dancing and fashion videos.
Another contestant in Big Boss OTT, this year is Adhyayan Suman who is an Indian actor and singer who appears in Hindi language films.
Rajeev Sen is an Indian model, an entrepreneur, a gym freak who is set to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.
With over 6 million subscribers on YouTube, Famous YouTuber Anurag Dobhal UK07 Rider is set to participate in Bigg Boss OTT season 2.
Creative producer Mahesh Poojary who has worked for television, web series and songs in the entertainment industry will also be seen in Bigg Boss OTT this time.