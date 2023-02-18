Happy Birthday J-Hope: Look at the Birthdays of the Seven Members

BTS is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. They have become a global phenomenon, known for their dynamic performances, meaningful lyrics, and engaging social media presence. BTS has broken numerous records and earned a massive and dedicated fan base, often referred to as the "ARMY."

J-Hope (Jung Hoseok)

Born on February 18, 1994, J-Hope is currently 29 years old (it's his birthday today!).

Jin (Kim Seokjin)

Born on December 4, 1992, Jin is currently 30 years old.

Suga (Min Yoongi)

Born on March 9, 1993, Suga is currently 29 years old.

RM (Kim Namjoon)

Born on September 12, 1994, RM is currently 28 years old.

Jimin (Park Jimin)

Born on October 13, 1995, Jimin is currently 27 years old.

V (Kim Taehyung)

Born on December 30, 1995, V is currently 27 years old.

Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook)

Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook is currently 25 years old.