Happy Birthday J-Hope: Look at the Birthdays of the Seven Members

Pratidin Bureau
BTS is a South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013. They have become a global phenomenon, known for their dynamic performances, meaningful lyrics, and engaging social media presence. BTS has broken numerous records and earned a massive and dedicated fan base, often referred to as the "ARMY."
Born on February 18, 1994, J-Hope is currently 29 years old (it's his birthday today!).
Born on December 4, 1992, Jin is currently 30 years old.
Born on March 9, 1993, Suga is currently 29 years old.
Born on September 12, 1994, RM is currently 28 years old.
Born on October 13, 1995, Jimin is currently 27 years old.
Born on December 30, 1995, V is currently 27 years old.
Born on September 1, 1997, Jungkook is currently 25 years old.