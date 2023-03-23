Emraan Hashmi Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Fact About Him

Pratidin Bureau
Emraan Hashmi's real name is Emraan Anwar Hashmi. He was born on March 24, 1979 in Mumbai, India.
Emraan Hashmi made his acting debut in the 2003 film "Footpath", but it was his role in the 2004 film "Murder" that brought him to the limelight and established him as a leading actor in Bollywood.
Emraan Hashmi is known for his on-screen kisses, but he is actually quite reserved and introverted in real life.
Emraan Hashmi is a trained graphic designer and has worked as an assistant director before making his acting debut.
Emraan Hashmi is a big fan of cricket and is often seen playing the sport in his free time.
