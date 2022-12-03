Freddy Movie Review: Don't Miss This Thriller Drama Starring Kartik Aaryan!

Pratidin Bureau

Freddy, a new suspense thriller, premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2nd.

Freddy stars Kartik Aaryan in a completely different role, and Alaya F plays an important role.

Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Parveez Sheikh.

Freddy Ginwala (Kartik Aaryan), a dental surgeon, is smitten by the lovely Kainaaz Irani (Alaya F). But the lady isn't his to win.

Freddy discusses modern-day love relationships and how they can lead to a person becoming a psycho.

It would be fair to say that this is by far Kartik's most experimental and challenging role.

Kartik's transformation into Freddy deserves special mention.

Freddy is a spine-chilling watch, with a story that unfolds like its layered characters. The film is now available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar.