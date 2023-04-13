Harry Potter Series: Revisiting Hogwarts | PART 1

Pratidin Time
Potterheads rejoice! HBO Max has announced a new TV adaptation of the Harry Potter novels with a new cast. It is described as a “faithful adaptation” of the best-selling novels and will be a decade-long series. Before jumping into speculations and fan theories for the upcoming series, let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most influential characters that have shaped the world of wizardry!
Lord Voldemort or Tom Riddle wasn’t always the bad guy but his ambitions and hatred for his muggle family led him to become one. He mastered the Dark Arts and created a powerful, and terrifying image as the epitome of evil. His fanaticism to rule the world became his downfall as he ripped his soul apart to become immortal and created Horcruxes which Harry later destroyed.
Neville Longbottom’s tremendous courage and moral resolve showed how he was capable of far more than anyone realized. He was mercilessly bullied and mocked for years at Hogwarts but he went on to became the leader of Dumbledore's Army and the resistance against the Death Eaters and was even the one to destroy Voldemort's final Horcrux.
Call him the gamekeeper of Hogwarts or Harry’s most trusted ally, Rubues Hagrid’s gruff demeanor, loyalty, and his tendency to fiercely protect his loved ones is appreciated by many. Although there’s not much of a change in his story arc, he was the support that Harry needed like any good friend should be. He was also the one who helped Harry find the truth about his parents.
Seemed a little strict and emotionless at first, Professor McGonagall later proved to be very caring for the people who were close to her. She can be a strict disciplinarian as the Deputy Headmistress of Hogwarts, but she embodies the heart of a loving aunt. During the final battle against Voldemort’s army, Mcgonagall fought bravely for her students and her home, and the victory was even sweeter as everyone came together as one.
While Dobby, the house-elf, made frequent appearances in the books, his role was quite smaller in the film series. Admittedly, Dobby was quite annoying at first, but his intentions were always noble, and his determination to help Harry, despite the short-term consequences, was commendable. He proved crucial in freeing Harry and his friends from a horrific scenario, only to fall victim to Bellatrix Lestrange in the process. "Such a beautiful place... to be with friends." - It's difficult to not get a bit misty-eyed recalling Dobby’s last words before his sad demise.
Sirius Black was brave, bold, and eager to stand up for his loved ones and his acts over the years were mature and wise. Being Harry’s godfather, he always tried to set a positive example for him. However, his tendencies like impulsivity, anger, and long-held prejudices contributed to Kreacher's betrayal and his decision to go to the Department of Mysteries, all of which led to his heartbreaking death, something which could have been avoided.