Harry Potter Series: Revisiting Hogwarts | PART 1

Dobby

While Dobby, the house-elf, made frequent appearances in the books, his role was quite smaller in the film series. Admittedly, Dobby was quite annoying at first, but his intentions were always noble, and his determination to help Harry, despite the short-term consequences, was commendable. He proved crucial in freeing Harry and his friends from a horrific scenario, only to fall victim to Bellatrix Lestrange in the process. "Such a beautiful place... to be with friends." - It's difficult to not get a bit misty-eyed recalling Dobby’s last words before his sad demise.