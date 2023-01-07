Irfan Khan Birthday: 10 unknown facts about the late bollywod actor

Pratidin Bureau
Irfan Khan, who was also known as Irrfan Khan, was an Indian film actor who appeared in both Bollywood and Hollywood movies. He was born on January 7, 1967 in Rajasthan, India.
Irfan Khan initially studied to become a cricketer, but later decided to pursue a career in acting.
He started his acting career in the late 1980s with a small role in the television show "Chanakya".
Irfan Khan was a critically acclaimed actor, and won several awards for his performances, including four Filmfare Awards.
He appeared in over 50 Bollywood films, including "The Lunchbox", "Piku", and "Hindi Medium".
Irfan Khan also appeared in several Hollywood films, including "Jurassic World", "Inferno", and "Life of Pi".
He was known for his versatility as an actor and was able to play a wide range of characters.
Irfan Khan was also a trained classical singer and a trained Kathak dancer.
He was a philanthropist and supported various charitable causes, including education and healthcare.
Irfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53 due to a colorectal infection. His death was a loss to the film industry and he was remembered for his contribution to Indian cinema.