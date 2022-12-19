Mrs World 2022 Sargam Koushal: All you Need to Know

Pratidin Bureau
Sargam Koushal, a young woman from Jammu, has written history by winning Mrs. World.
Aditi Govitrikar won the award for India for the first time in 2001, and after a wait of 21 long years, Sargam has written history once more.
Sargam Koushal is the second Indian woman to win the prestigious Mrs. World title.
A former teacher from Jammu and Kashmir now lives in Mumbai with her husband. She competed in the Mrs. India competition in June, winning the title by defeating 50 rivals.
In 2018, Sargam wed Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian naval officer.
She did her schooling at Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar Jammu, and completed her Masters's in English Literature from Jammu university. She also received her BEd from the Government BEd College in Jammu.
Sargam who started out as a teacher soon decided to join the glamour world as a model. The brainy beauty is a painter as well as a content writer.
She is the daughter of retired Bank of India Chief Manager GS Kaushal and Reema Khajuria.