OTT Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend

Pratidin Bureau

This weekend is full of fascinating new OTT movies and web series that you should watch with your friends and family in a movie marathon. Take a look at the new releases for next weekend.

google

Freddy

Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been generating a lot of buzz recently. OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar

google

India Lockdown

The film India Lockdown is just the latest to depict the harsh realities of life in modern India. OTT Platform ZEE5

google

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan Season 4

The hit show starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor is back for a fourth season.OTT Platform Voot

google

Goodbye

The box office success of Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, has led to the film's release on over-the-top (OTT) services.OTT Platform Netflix

google

Qala

Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film Qala released on Netflix. OTT Platform Netflix

google

Love Today

The Tamil movie "Love Today," which was released in theatres on November 4, quickly became a huge success. OTT Platform Netflix

google

Ace and the Christmas Miracle

Everyone in the household is sure to enjoy this offbeat comedy this holiday season.OTT Platform Lionsgate Play

google

Monster (Malayalam)

Monster, an action thriller starring Mohanlal, has premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in Malayalam. OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar

google