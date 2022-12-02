OTT Movies and Web Series to Watch This Weekend

Pratidin Bureau
This weekend is full of fascinating new OTT movies and web series that you should watch with your friends and family in a movie marathon. Take a look at the new releases for next weekend.
Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has been generating a lot of buzz recently. OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar
The film India Lockdown is just the latest to depict the harsh realities of life in modern India. OTT Platform ZEE5
The hit show starring Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor is back for a fourth season.OTT Platform Voot
The box office success of Goodbye, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, has led to the film's release on over-the-top (OTT) services.OTT Platform Netflix
Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film Qala released on Netflix. OTT Platform Netflix
The Tamil movie "Love Today," which was released in theatres on November 4, quickly became a huge success. OTT Platform Netflix
Everyone in the household is sure to enjoy this offbeat comedy this holiday season.OTT Platform Lionsgate Play
Monster, an action thriller starring Mohanlal, has premiered on over-the-top (OTT) platforms in Malayalam. OTT Platform Disney+ Hotstar