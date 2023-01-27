Prabhas Wiki Biography, Net Worth, Age, Career, Family, Education & Facts

Pratidin Bureau
Prabhas is an Indian actor known for his roles in Telugu and Hindi films, including "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Baahubali: The Conclusion." He made his acting debut in 2002 with the film "Eeswar."
Prabhas is a popular Indian actor known for his roles in Telugu and Hindi films. He rose to fame with his lead role in the Baahubali franchise and has since starred in several blockbuster films including Saaho, Darling, and Chatrapathi.
Prabhas, born on October 23, 1979, who is currently 43 years old.
Prabhas' height is approximately 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) and his weight is around 85 kg (187 lbs).
Prabhas was born in to film producer Uppalapati Surya Narayana Raju and Siva Kumari. The youngest of the three children, he has a brother, Prabodh and a sister, Pragathi. He is the nephew of actors Krishnam Raju and Venkateswara Rao. His real name is Venkatesh Prabhas Raju Uppalapati.
Prabhas completed his education in DNR School, Bhimavaram and later completed his Intermediate education at Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad. He then pursued his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science Engineering at Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Hyderabad.
Prabhas' net worth is estimated to be around $29 million.
Prabhas is a trained martial artist and scuba diver with a black belt in Taekwondo and a PADI diving certificate. He follows a strict fitness regimen, is a vegetarian and known for his philanthropic work. He is considered one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema, earning him the nickname "Young Rebelstar"