Shah Rukh Khan: From Debut Salary to Pathan Fees - A 2,500,000% increase

Pratidin Bureau
Shahrukh Khan's fans have been waiting for his return for a long time, and the release of his film 'Pathan' is being celebrated like a festival.
The film has done well in advance booking and is set to make a record at the box office.
It has been reported that Shah Rukh has received a fee of Rs 100 crore for this film, which is the highest he has ever received.
However, it is interesting to note that this amount is significantly higher than the fee he received for his debut film.
Shahrukh Khan started his acting career 30 years ago. He began in television and then moved to movies.
His first movie was "Deewana" in 1992, where he had a supporting role. He became popular because of his looks and style
Shahrukh Khan received 4 lakhs for his debut film "Deewana" and 25 thousand for the release of "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman" in the same year.
Despite this, his hard work paid off and he has become one of the wealthiest actors in the world.