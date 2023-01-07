Shark Tank India Season 2: Judges List & Net Worth

Pratidin Bureau
Shark Tank India is a television show in which entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, known as "sharks". The show is based on the original US version of Shark Tank. Here is a list of the judges on Shark Tank India season 2 and their estimated net worth
CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho Group
Net Worth: 2900 Crores
Co-founder and CMO, bOAt
Net Worth: 700 Crores
CEO and founder, Lenskart
Net Worth: 600 Crores
Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Net Worth: 600 Crores
CEO and Co-Founder, Sugar Cosmetics
Net Worth: 300 Crores
Founder, Shaadi.com
Founder, Makaan.com
Net Worth: 185 Crores