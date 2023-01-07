Shark Tank India Season 2: Judges List & Net Worth

Pratidin Bureau

Shark Tank India is a television show in which entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a panel of investors, known as "sharks". The show is based on the original US version of Shark Tank. Here is a list of the judges on Shark Tank India season 2 and their estimated net worth

Image Credits: Google

Amit Jain

CEO and Co-founder, CarDekho Group

Net Worth: 2900 Crores

Image Credits: Google

Aman Gupta

Co-founder and CMO, bOAt

Net Worth: 700 Crores

Image Credits: Google

Peyush Bansal

CEO and founder, Lenskart

Net Worth: 600 Crores

Image Credits: Google

Namita Thapar

Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Net Worth: 600 Crores

Image Credits: Google

Vineeta Singh

CEO and Co-Founder, Sugar Cosmetics

Net Worth: 300 Crores

Image Credits: Google

Anupam Mittal

Founder, Shaadi.com

Founder, Makaan.com

Net Worth: 185 Crores

Image Credits: Google