Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to find your most listened songs, artists & more

Pratidin Bureau
Spotify is a free media player that you can customize to your listening preferences. While Spotify is free to use, the service is based on a freemium platform.
As 2022 is approaching its end, Spotify is back with its Spotify Wrapped 2022. It brings your favorite music recaps along with a couple of new features.
Here is a guide on how to get your Spotify Wrapped 2022 cards on a smartphone:
STEP 1: Update your Spotify App
to get access to Spotify wrapped 2022, you need to be on the latest version of Spotify. so download the latest app from the play store.
STEP 2: Open Spotify and make sure you are logged in
Open the Spotify app and log in if you are not logged in
STEP 3: Enjoy your Spotify Wrapped 2022
The Spotify 2022 wrapped will be present on the screen. Click on the ‘Jump In’ button at the bottom. From here you can check your favorite artist, songs, and playlist, and can share on social media platforms.