Top 10 animated Disney movies that will make you cry

Pratidin Bureau
The death of Mufasa is one of the most heartbreaking moments in Disney history
The opening montage of Carl and Ellie's life together is sure to bring a tear to your eye.
The scene where Andy has to say goodbye to his toys is a tearjerker for any adult who has ever had to let go of their childhood.
The death of Bambi's mother is a classic Disney tragedy.
The friendship between Tod the fox and Copper the hound is heartwarming, but it's also bittersweet, knowing that they can't be together in the end.
This Pixar film explores the complex emotions of a young girl, and it's sure to resonate with anyone who has ever felt sadness, anger, or joy.
Dumbo's mother is taken away from him, and he is mocked for his big ears. But he eventually finds acceptance and learns to use his ears to fly.
Marlin's journey to find his son Nemo is full of peril, and he experiences many losses along the way. But he never gives up hope, and in the end, he is reunited with his son.
Coco (2017). This film explores the Mexican tradition of Día de los Muertos, and it's a beautiful and heartwarming story about family and loss.
This classic Disney film tells the story of a young boy and his dog, and it's a tearjerker from beginning to end.