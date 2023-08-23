Top 10 greatest guitarists of all time

Pratidin Bureau
Jimi Hendrix was an American guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential electric guitarists in the history of pop music.
Jimmy Page is an English musician who achieved international success as the guitarist and founder of the rock band Led Zeppelin.
Eric Patrick Clapton is an English rock and blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter and is regarded as one of the most successful and influential guitarists in rock music.
David Gilmour is an English musician who is best known as the guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter of the rock band Pink Floyd.
Eddie Van Halen was a Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer. He was best known as the lead guitarist of the hard rock band Van Halen.
Jeff Beck is an English guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is considered one of the most influential guitarists of all time.
B.B. King, was an American blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is considered one of the most influential blues musicians of all time.
Keith Richards is an English guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is best known as the co-founder, rhythm guitarist, and backing vocalist of the Rolling Stones.
Chuck Berry was a guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He is known as one of the pioneers of rock and roll, and his music has influenced countless musicians.
Stevie Ray Vaughan was an American blues guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He was known for his blues-rock guitar playing.