Covid Variant BF.7 Omicron - All You Need To Know

Pratidin Bureau
After Beijing abruptly halted its zero-Covid policy, the covid issue in China has become a source of concern for the rest of the globe.
According to news outlet PTI, BF.7, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variation BA.5, has the strongest capability for infection because it is the most contagious, has the shortest incubation time, and may infect even individuals who have had vaccinations.
Manoj Agarwal, a Chief Secretary of Health, stated that the federal government informed all states about the need for proper screening of international travellers.
India won't experience a lockdown again, according to the Indian Medical Association
According to information published on Wednesday, India recorded 129 new infections over the previous day, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,408. Over the previous 24 hours, one death was reported.
Today's high-level meeting will include an assessment of the Covid-19 situation by PM Modi.