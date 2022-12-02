6 Amazing Health Benefits of Oranges

Pratidin Bureau
In winters, nature gives the world one of the favorite fruits of all, The oranges
Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C.
Vitamin C present in oranges prevents diseases and protects the body from diseases and from infection.
The anti-oxidants present in oranges help in relieving the skin from the symptoms of aging.
It also helps in controlling blood pressure due to the presence of magnesium in oranges.
Oranges can reduce cholesterol, according to a study by RESEARCHERS in the US and Canadians.
The nutrients present in oranges reduce the risk of heart disease.