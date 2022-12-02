6 Amazing Health Benefits of Oranges

Pratidin Bureau

In winters, nature gives the world one of the favorite fruits of all, The oranges

Sources of vitamin C

Oranges are an excellent source of vitamin C.

Immune to disease

Vitamin C present in oranges prevents diseases and protects the body from diseases and from infection.

Keeps the skin alive

The anti-oxidants present in oranges help in relieving the skin from the symptoms of aging.

Keeps blood pressure under control

It also helps in controlling blood pressure due to the presence of magnesium in oranges.

Reduces Bad cholesterol

Oranges can reduce cholesterol, according to a study by RESEARCHERS in the US and Canadians.

Keeps heart health good

The nutrients present in oranges reduce the risk of heart disease.

