Horoscope Today, April 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – The Death – Today something old and painful will end and new things will take place. Resolve all your past issues .Move forward in life forget and forgive and move on in life. Plan your future.
Angel Message – Let go things
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Ace of swords – Embrace the truth and move on. Tap into your true potential and work accordingly. New opportunity will show up. Things will go according to your plan. Buy something for yourself today. Live the moment.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The World – You will get good news today. Time for you to get the results of your hard work. Long pending issues will resolved. People will say sorry for their past behavior. Let people and situations go. Be neutral and do justice if you need to take any decision.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Queen Of Wands – Balance your energy and focus on your goals. Don’t trust people blindly. Follow your hurt and intuitions. Plan your future. Focus on new things. Clean your surroundings.
Angel Message – Be Humble
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Today new job or work will come your way. People who are in fashion, marine industry will get good news. Financial abundance. Luck will be in your side.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- The Magician – Today will be very rewarding. Enjoy your day. Past karma will bring happiness and success to your life. Today whatever you wish will manifest so be wise what you think or wish for. Offer you gratitude to your ancestors. Financial gain.
Angel Message – Take a leap of Faith
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – The Emperor – Today focus on yourself. Don’t take decisions in hurry, even if you get a chance to take a decision be neutral. Spread love. Avoid anger and control your ego.
Angel Message – Be grateful
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- The Tower – Today things will be difficult for you. Tough times ahead but the universe will shake you so that you get awake. Focus on your energy. Find something for yourself don’t waste your time. Don’t sit ideal.
Angel Message – Let go things.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- 4 of Swords – Time for you to take some rest. Don’t waste your time in overthinking and overworked. Give some space to other people to grow. Do some activity which makes you happy. Be humble.
Angel Message – Have faith
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card- Two Pentacles – Financial you will be very confused. You might get confused or stuck in different situations give some time things will be clear. Time for you to understand your worth and potential. Be clear with your plan in your work, and speak up for yourself. Let go of your ego and anger. Make pace with your past.
Angel Message – Have faith
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 8 Of Cups – Time for you see the reality. Don’t get into long terms plans. Focus on the present work situation. More people will come with more suggestions don’t believe them all. Give some time to yourself.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- Knight of the Swords – Control your temper. Focus on your work. Beware of office politics. Resolve past issues and complete your all payments.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.