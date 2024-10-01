Horoscope Today, October 1: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – 10 of Pentacles – Financially today is a great day.  Good day to buy property. Be gentle in your relationship. Sit and relax. Offer prayer to your ancestors. Donate something to needy people. Plan your future

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment   

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Aries

Tarot Card – 10 Of Wands  Today you will be overburden with emotions. You are about to enter in a great phase of life after all hardship so have patience. Financially you will be drained today. Dont be  part any gossip.

Angel Message – Stay Calm

Lucky Color – Pink      

Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Shopping is on the cards. New ideas will help you to grow. Focus on your life and work. Stay calm. Let go of things.

Angel Message – Be Kind to yourself   

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 5

Gemini

Tarot Card – Strength Today you are at your best version, utilize your inner strength to achieve success. Promotion in job or success in business is on the cards. Financially you are very stable today.

Angel Message – Utilized your strength wisely

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3

Cancer

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Don’t crib about your past. Let go of things. Don’t invest or take any loan. Don’t be a part of any argument. Take care of your savings

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 4

Leo

Tarot Card- Queen of wands – Enjoy the moment. Financially you will at peace or gain. Take financial decision wisely. You will be very restless today.

Angel Message – Regain your strength.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 8

Virgo

Tarot Card – 8 of swords – Accept the reality of life. Embrace the truth and control and manage your emotions.  You are on self-destruction mode so manage it.

Angel Message – Don’t trust anyone.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Libra

Tarot Card – The Lovers You are going to have amazing day. Love is on the cards.Good news in marriage may come.Prom otion is on the cards.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio

Tarot Card- Knight  of Cups – New project is on the cards. This cards also indicates happiness in the family. New news and  beginnings. Financial gain. Promotion is on the cards. Family gets together.

Angel Message – Family is your strength

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 5

Tarot Card- Knight  of Swords – Today please control your temper otherwise you will be in trouble. Control your emotions ,manage them wisely. Avoid fight or miscommunication. Don’t trust anyone blindly

Angel Message – Spend some nature time

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Practice spirituality today. You will be moving forward in life. Financially today will gain money. Control your temper. Stay calm

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number –2

Tarot Card – 2 of Pentacle Don’t take any decision today. Money will come and go so it would be difficult for you to control your expenses.

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4  

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. You can reach me at – 6000652920 Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555

Horoscope