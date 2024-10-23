Horoscope Today, October 23: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Hermit – Time to take some rest for yourself. Don’t stress too much on the situation. Reanalyze your situation or decisions.
Angel Message – Connect with yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Queen of pentacles – Today is a great day for you. Whatever you will do you will get positive results. Financially it’s a great day. Stay positive
Angel Message – Time for enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 10 Of Wands – Don’t take over burden about situation. Let go of things and let go past. Focus on yourself. Emotional health is important.
Angel Message – Time for you to understand your true potential.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Star – Emotionally balanced day today. Great day to take decisions on any front. New or good news on its way.
Angel Message – Release your fears.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The Lovers – Great day for you. Spread love to have more harmony in life. Good news and new opportunities in life. New people will come to your life.
Angel Message – Claim the power within
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card - 10 Of wands – Be careful with people and their offers don’t trust anyone. People will reveal their true faces. Some situations will create pain but are good for your future. Let the past go.
Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Enjoy your day. More balance in the emotional and professional front. Someone's true face will or true intentions will come out. Invest time in reading or learning new things.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- Page of Swords – New beginnings are on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have job success. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings.
Angel Message – Be more generous today.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card - Queen of wands – More balance in work and personal life. Travel is on the cards. Don’t take any hasty decisions. Listen to your elders. Financially stable.
Angel Message – Be calm
Lucky Color – Pink
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card - Page Of Wands – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life. More opportunity in life.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 5 Of cups – You will feel a little low today so spend some time meditation. Take care of your savings. Dont take any major deisions
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card - 2 OF WANDS – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest. Travel is on the cards
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 5
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.