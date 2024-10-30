Horoscope Today, October 30: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – 10 Cups - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Things will be in your favor. Learn a new skill or if you have experience utilize it. Plan your work and act accordingly

Angel Message – New beginnings

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

Aries

Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest . Clean your apace. Past decisions may hurt you so its ok now you cannot change it, but learn from them. Financial planning is required.

Angel Message – You need some healing  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Other people may try to rattle you so don’t give that power to them. Don’t pass any judgment or don’t be judgmental about people or situation. Stay calm. Let the day pass today is day of learning. 

 Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Gemini

Tarot Card- 8 of cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family. You just need to say no in some cases. Beware of soundings and people. DON’T LET OTHERs CONTROL YOUR LIFE. Plan your finance and work. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Spread love ,light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

Cancer

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles - Team work will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Health wise avoid overwork Time to celebrate. Go with the flow. New opportunity is coming your way. Buy new things.

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings

Lucky Color – Grey

Lucky Number 2

Leo

Tarot Card- Magician - It’s a lucky day to help you too achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be grateful for whatever you have. New people will show up in your life. Clean up your space. Go with the flow. Pay respect to your ancestors.  

Angel Message – Express your self

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

Virgo

Tarot Card – The empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all the directions. Healthwise couple may expect a baby and overall health wise good for all.

Angel Message – Follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

Libra

Tarot Card- knight of swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finance Couples avoid discussion which will lead to argument. You may loose some money. Health wise control your temper

Angel Message – Make the best choice  

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

Scorpio

Tarot Card- 4 of pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Health wise you may have back pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage   

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 4

Tarot Card- 8 of Pentacles Invest today great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Health wise take some rest

Angel Message – Set your goals    

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2

Tarot Card – Page of Wands - Present yourself well today.  New beginning is on the cards. Health wise you need to check your pressure

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life

Lucky Color  – White

Lucky Number – 8

Tarot Card- The Emperor   You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise, avoid injury in leg.

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Horoscope