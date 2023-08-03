Horoscope Today, August 3: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Star Card – Today is a very lucky day for you. All your past disputes will resolve. Long pending work will bring good news for you. For people who are planning to go abroad to study or work this is a great time.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Hey, love instead of responding or reacting to any situation and try to absorb, understand and learn your lessons. Sometimes some people come into our life as teachers for lessons so be ready for that.
Angel Message – Re-analyze your action.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Devil – Today don’t doubt yourself or your inner abilities. Love yourself and take some rest as in the last few days you have been very harsh on yourself. Other people will try to manipulate you. Try not to take any major decisions today regarding buying new things etc.
Angel Message – Reset and restart.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Today someone will reveal their true colour so instead of being sad be glad that you know them. Stop judging others, it will hurt you. Avoid fights and arguments. You may face office politics, best way to face them is to do your job with dedication.
Angel Message – Accept and release.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands – Well today is a great and lucky day for you so enjoy most of it. Any work or project you take you will get a success. People who are into business especially wood, bamboo, and furniture will enjoy great profit today. If you are planning to switch new job this is the right time.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 4 of Wands – Today is Friday so wind up your work quickly or take a half-day and enjoy some time with your family. The universe will bring good news to you and your family. The family business will bring luck and success.
Angel Message – Need rest.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Ace of Swords – Today the universe will give you an opportunity to fight back, remember always fight for your rights or what is right. Stand up for yourself. Don’t judge yourself.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Wheels of Fortune – Past karma will give you back so completely depends on what you did in the past, good or bad, if it's good then you get good things and vice versa. Don’t fight or say any harsh things to anyone.
Angel Message – Live in the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 7 of Cups – Anything you choose today in terms of your career or personal life, things will be in your favour. Great day to buy gold and property. New people will come and bring prosperity to your life.
Angel Message – Be grounded.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 1
Tarot Card – The Sun – Today celebrate your success. Couples who are planning for the expansion of their family may expect good news. Great day to invest or buy a new house or car. Old disputes will resolve. New people or relationships will be part of your life.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 9 of Swords – Hey dear, I know people break your trust or hurt you, so from now on be indifferent and move on also learn your lesson otherwise these kinds of people keep coming back. Past decisions may hurt you. Don’t plan anything new.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Today be clear with your thoughts. Don’t take any sides, be neutral. Avoid fights. Don’t listen to one-sided stories. Time to read a book or acquire some knowledge. Participate in community service.
Angel Message – Work on yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for August 3. You can reach me at - 6000652920.