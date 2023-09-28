Horoscope Today, September 28: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Devil – Today avoid doubting yourself. Don’t say anything negative about yourself. Love yourself and give rest to yourself. Don’t travel today to distant place. Avoid fight. Don’t trust anyone blindly.
Angel Message – Take rest or do some meditation.
Lucky Color –Yellow
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Conflict may arise in work place or in personal life. Other people's opinion may hurt you but remember without your permission no one can hurt you or make you angry so don’t give your control to others. Be clear with your communications. Stay calm. Time for you to say bye to some people who have contribution in your life.
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Lovers – Today people will seek advice for you. Love energy is around you use most of it as we all know when we spread love and care we get in double so be that energy. Today plan your future. New opportunity will knock on your door. Single people will meet someone so be ready .
Angel Message – Be kind
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The World – This is one of the best cards in tarot which means abundance and love. Today everything will happen according to you. You manifestion power is very strong so choose wisely. No over thinking or don’t say anything negative about yourself. Plan your future. Also spend some time with family. Donate something to needy.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Enjoy the moment. Buy some cloths today it will bring good luck to you. New opportunities will come from all direction. Relax and enjoy your day today. Plans for travel abroad will come. If you’re planning to buy a house or any other property today is the best day.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – Ace Of Wands – Today new opportunity will show up. Long pending issues will be resolved. Today try to balance your love and work life. Today you will be receiving payment or money. Financial gain. Today things will be going well for you and life should be very harmonious.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – 7 of Swords – Today things will not go according to you. People may hurt you or they may take the credit of your work so be clear with your communication and speak up whenever required. Avoid confusion and miscommunication. Don’t share your future plans with anyone. Relations need some time and clarify what they want from it.
Angel Message – Be receptive
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – Judgment – Past issues will be resolved. Past karma will bring solutions to present issues. Give gratitude to your ancestors. Today be careful with whom you are dealing with, people may cheat you. Be clear with your thoughts. Believe in your own caliber.
Angel Message – Remember your attitude.
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Temperance – Today things will be balanced and everything will happen according to your planning. Good news will come. Relationships will be harmonious. Children will bring good news to the family. Travel is on the card. Victory in the work you do. Court cases will be resolved.
Angel Message – Let go things
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - Knight of Swords – Today your energy will be very high so use that in productive work. Don’t be part of any fight and argument avoids all that. Make yourself ready for work and give extra effort to it. Non-contributing people will go out of your life. Today if you give your full heart and effort in work and personal life it will be very rewarding in future.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color –Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Ten Of Cups – Family will bring joy. Reunion with old friends. New people will show up. Today emotionally you will be balanced.Couples who are planning their or thinking of planning their baby or extension of the family they can go for it. Focus on yourself. Enjoy the moment.
Angel Message – Be happy
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – The Sun – Good news and victory on its way. Do some good karma so that you will have good future ut can be donating something to the needy or feeding needy people or feeding animals. A new opportunity will come. Work life will be rewarding.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Lots of love Rj Aaliya
Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer
Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.