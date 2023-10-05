Horoscope Today, October 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
ARIES (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card – 10 cups – Enjoy some time with family. Children will bring good news. Time for celebration. Financially it’s a happy day. Good news in all sectors is on its way. Good day to buy property.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 3
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot Card – 9 of pentacles – Financially you will gain in salary or profit in business. Time for you to enjoy and fulfill your dreams. Childbirth is on the cards. Time to enjoy some time with friends.
Angel Message – Stay happy
Lucky Color – yellow
Lucky Number – 5
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot Card – 2 Of Cups – Time to celebrate love and partnership. Happiness and trust are base of relationships of your life. Financially you will be abundant. Today is a happy day for you.
Angel Message – Spread Love
Lucky Color – Pink and green
Lucky Number – 2
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot Card – The Devil – Control or balance your emotions today. Let go of emotional baggage. Don't be a part of any argument. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Check your finances. Someone may backstab you be careful about it.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 5
LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Tarot Card – 6 of PENTACLES – Today donate something. Planning your savings properly. Don’t compare yourself with anyone. Be the giver in a relationship. Avoid arguments.
Angel Message – Trust your intuition
Lucky Color – Green and Red
Lucky Number – 7
VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)
Tarot Card- 10 of Swords – Be careful with people they may break your trust. Don’t give or take money today. Someone will try to harm your image or hurt you to the core . Financial loss. But remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.
Angel Message – Be calm
Lucky Color –White
Lucky Number – 8
LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)
Tarot Card – King of Pentacles – Enjoy each and every moment. Financially you are at gain. Listen to the advice of your senior. Work will bring joy to your life.
Angel Message – Stay calm
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 7
SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)
Tarot Card – Ace of wands – New beginnings or good news on its way. Listen to your heart. Financially new source for income will open. New job or opening for you?
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)
Tarot Card- The hanged Man – Time for you to reanalyze your decision. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Past may hit you again.
Angel Message – Love is your energy
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 1
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)
Tarot Card- The World – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Anything you want you can manifest so be careful with your thought make sure they are positive. Financially it's a great day.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 1
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)
Tarot Card – The HEIROPHANT–Seek balance in your life. Someone revel their true colors. Don’t listen and trust anyone blindly. Save money .
Angel Message – Believe in yourself
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 8
PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)
Tarot Card – Page Of Swords- Enjoy the moment. Let go of things. New things or changes are on their way. Control your temper. Be helpful. Enjoy the moment.
Angel Message – Work on yourself
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 7
Hey, lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.