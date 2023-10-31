Horoscope Today, October 31: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – The Sun – Today is a great day for you. Victory is on the cards. Children will bring good news. Time for celebration. Financially it’s a happy day. Good news in all sectors is on its way. Good day to buy property.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –  Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Aries

Tarot Card – Queen swords – Don’t allow your anger to control you. Dont be rude to anyone try to be humble and grounded as much as you can. Thing will be delay .

Angel Message – Love is universal energy remember that

Lucky Color – Yellow and white

Lucky Number – 5

Tarot Card – 10 Of Wands – You are overburden with thoughts and emotions. Let go of things. Time for you to take some rest and let others do their duty. Learn to say NO.

Angel Message – Love yourself   

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

Gemini

Tarot Card – 2 of Swords – Open your eyes and see or except the reality. Don’t be the victim of over thinking.  Don’t let your emotions override you. Do some mediation to calm yourself

Angel Message – STAY CALM

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 5

Cancer

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Today donate something. Time for you to explore yourself more. New direction is on cards. Travel is on the cards.

 Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Green and Red

Lucky Number – 8

Leo

Tarot Card- 5 Of Pentcales – Be careful with people they may break your trust. Don’t give or take money today. Someone will try to harm your image or hurt you to the core. Financial loss. But remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

Virgo

Tarot Card – 3 Of Swords  People will hurt you today intentionally or unintentionally so be careful today. Think about your actions, don’t hurt anyone with your behavior. Things will be delay.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

Libra

Tarot Card – Judgement – Today you will receive blessings from your ancestors.All your work will completed successfully. Success is on the cards.  

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color –   White

Lucky Number – 8

SCORPIO

Tarot Card- Ace Of Swords –  New beginnings is on the cards .Emotionally will be very stable.Finaccialy today is good day.. Travel is on the cards .

Angel Message – Love is your energy

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

Tarot Card- 8 Of Wands – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Anything you want you can manifest so be careful with your thought make sure they are positive. Financially its great day

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

Tarot Card – King of Pentacles – Seek balance in your life. You will be able to convince or manipulate people today. Great day to buy new property

Angel Message – Believe in yourself

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 8

Tarot Card – Temperance -  Enjoy the moment. Let go of things. New things or changes are on their way. Control your temper. Be helpful. Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – Work on yourself

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7  

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.