Horoscope Today, November 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – 2 of Pentacles – today things will be a little unstable. Whatever decision you take TODAY, be careful, as things will be a little unclear. People from the past will come into the present situation and try to manipulate you. It's not a good time to start anything new, but you can plan for that. Financial matters need serious planning. Relationships need clear communication to have peace within them.
Angel Message – Accept the changes and move forward.
Lucky Color – White and Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – The Moon – Today, be careful with whatever you say and don't believe in one-sided stories. Different situations will arise where you need to be careful before passing any comments or making decisions. It's a great time to cleanse your negativity and resolve your past. Office politics may occur, but try to remain calm. Don't buy anything new, not even a pen. Health needs some care. Relationships always need time to build, so give them sufficient time.
Angel Message – Ask for help from others.
Lucky Color – White and Blue
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 6 of Wands - Today is a great day for you; anything you do will bring success. It's a great day to buy something new. Past decisions will bring stability to your life. Travel is on the cards, and if going abroad is in your plans, this is a good time to consider it. Success in every sector of life is indicated. People will praise you, and you'll be the center of attention. Good news is on the horizon, and relationships will be stable.
Angel Message – Time to take action and move forward.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card - 8 of Wands – Today is all about making decisions, and any decision you make will be in your favor. You're moving in a positive direction, and you can expect good news in all sectors. Investments will yield good returns. Work will pick up speed, making it a great time to take a holiday. Everything you've lost will come back in double, and love and prosperity are indicated in relationships.
Angel Message – Choose a new direction.
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – You will be walking away from certain life situations that are not the solution, so face them and solve them. Leave behind a life of drama and trauma and choose positivity. Distance yourself from negativity, and muster the emotional courage to deal with certain people and situations. It's time to consider traveling to a new destination. Escaping from difficult situations will not help, so address them. Relationships need understanding.
Angel Message – Time to take care of your health.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card - Page of Swords – Today, you'll be in a very good mood, and your decision-making skills will be enhanced. Use your maturity to make decisions in life, have fun but in a balanced manner, and don't lose your temper. Be receptive to change, and relationships will have a new aura and energy. Enjoy the moment.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card - 10 of Swords – Today, different things and situations will be challenging, so remain calm. People may try to manipulate you, so be careful in relationships. It's not a perfect time for marriages, and it's best not to invest anywhere at this time. Take this opportunity to clean your emotional space and avoid arguing or doubting each other in relationships.
Angel Message – Time for you to invest in yourself.
Lucky Color – White and Yellow
Lucky Number – 2 and 8
Tarot Card - The Magician – Today, practice some spirituality and spend some time with yourself. Trust your intuition and be careful with your thoughts, as you can manifest anything. It's a great day for you, and if you're planning to buy something new, go for it. Wear your favorite colors.
Angel Message – Abundance from all directions.
Lucky Color – Red and Yellow
Lucky Number – 3, 6, and 9
Tarot Card - The Fool – Today, sit down and relax; everything will be taken care of by the universe. New opportunities will show up, and you may meet new people or make new friends. Move forward in life without worries, balance your emotions, and it's a great time to start something new. Remember to trust your instincts before making decisions, and relationships will evolve to a new level.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card - 4 of Cups – Today, take a closer look at your surroundings to understand why you can't focus on a particular thing. It's not a great time to start new projects at work, but planning is encouraged. Focus on your work and let others speak. People may try to manipulate you, but stay calm. It's a time for self-reflection and concentration, and meditation can help answer your questions. Ask for help from any divine or supreme energy you believe in, and positive emotional experiences are on the horizon.
Angel Message – Spend some time with yourself.
Lucky Color – Yellow and Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Death – Today, relax, as a challenging phase in your life has come to an end. Things will take a new turn, and everything will be in your favor. Plan your strategies, especially in your work life, and it's a great time to apply for new jobs. Some negativity will leave your life; let go of your past and embrace change.
Angel Message – Over the next few months, be calm and grounded.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3, 5, and 9.
Tarot Card - The Star – Today, make a wish. Your past investments, especially in your professional life, will come true, and your business will grow. New people will bring happiness to your life. It's a joyful day, so balance life, enjoy every moment, give yourself some rest, and have fun. Your health will be fine, and relationships will be at ease.
Angel Message – Something better is on its way.
Lucky Color – Blue and White
Lucky Number – 1 and 10
Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.