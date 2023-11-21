Horoscope Today, November 21: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The High Priestess – Today you need to make some major decisions for yourself and others so be neutral. Things which were unclear to you in terms of personal and professional life will be clear now and you can choose a path. New people will show up in life. Great time to communicate with partner or friend who needs attention. Emotionally you will be balanced.
Angel Message – Connect with nature.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Ace Of Pentacles – Today all your financial issues will be taken care of by the universe. Great time to invest in property. New work or business will show up. Relationships will be at ease. Travel is on the cards. Financially you will get what you desired.
Angel Message – Be happy
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – THE EMPEROR – Today will be a little hectic for you. You need take many decisions which may upset your loved one but in the long run it will be beneficial for everyone so have the courage to take it. Don’t be rude or don’t allow your ego to come between relationships. Clear with your communication. Financially so week it will be. Relationships need love and care.
Angel Message – Go with the flow
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – The High Priestess – Today all you need is balance in your life. Listen to your intuitions and take a decision. Use your inner qualities and abilities to fulfil your job or work. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Many people will show their true color which may bring little unrest in your life but remember it’s just a phase. Financially take care of your spending and save money. Relationships will be ok.
Angel Message – Let go things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number –6
Tarot Card – 9 Of pentacles – Hey love its an amazing day for you. Abundance and happiness will come from all directions so ready to embrace it. New people will show up. Everything you do will bring success to you. Couples can expect a child. Financially it is great day to utilise it as much as you can.
Angel Message – Embrace the moment.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- Queen of swords – Today you will be quite busy as many things will come from many directions at the same time. Don’t be rude or angry take everything with ease. At the end of week, happy news will come. Financially you will be happy. Avoid fights with family members. Relationships need love and care.
Angel Message – Be humble,
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Ace of Swords - Today enjoy each and every moment. Finally, you will be getting closure of many things that you have been waiting for so long. Listen to your inner feelings before taking any decisions. New relationships will show up. Financially you need to plan your future, Relationships need attention.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 7 Of Pentacles – Today all you need is lots of patience in every sector of life. Things will be according to your planning but they are taking a little longer time so have faith. Financially don’t give money to anyone. Stay away from negative people. Let go of things.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card- 10 Of Swords – Today be careful someone very close to you may hurt you. Don’t trust anyone blindly listen to both side of the story. Avoid fights and arguments. Financially check your finances, don’t give money to anyone. Relationships need lot of attention and time.
Angel Message – Go with the flow
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 6
Tarot Card – 5 of swords – Today be careful with whom you are dealing in personal or professional life people may hurt you, disturb you so don’t let them override you. Take care of your emotions don’t get angry on small matters. Be clear with your communications. Financially take some time to figure out your future. Relationship need clear communication .
Angel Message – Stay focused
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – The Chariot – Travel is on the cards. You need to balance your life a lot. Mange your personal and professional life. You will get many options so choose wisely especially in terms of your work. Financially you will be balanced. Relationships will be ok.
Angel Message – Stay happy
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot card – 8 Of swords – Today all you need to understand your true value and abilities that you have. Stop judgeing yourself and others. Let go of things and let new people and emotions come in. Go with the flow. Be aware of your surroundings. Financially be careful where you spend your money. Relationships need clear communications.
Angel Message – Anger will only give you more anger so let go things.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number –1
Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for November 21. You can reach me at - 6000652920.