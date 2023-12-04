Horoscope Today, December 4: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – 8 Of wands – Today in every sector you need to put that extra effort to make sure you get what you deserve. Always remember hard works always pay you back sooner or later. Start a new project or apply for new job. People who are in the agricultural sector great time for you to invest. Relations need care and time argument will not solve issues understanding will.
Angel Message – Just move forward.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – 9 of Wands – Today you may feel a little unrest. Things will take a little long to accomplish. Financially be careful you may end up spending too much money. Emotionally stay calm. People may hurt you. Overthinking will not give any solution to your issue so just act or absorb. Don’t say anything negative about you.
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card – 9 Of Pentacles – The Universe is your ginnie today so make a wish. Take financial decisions to secure your future. Let go of the past, now lets move on and let new energy come in. You will get unexpected help. Do some activity which makes you happy. Emotionally practice some mindfulness. Great day to start a new project. Don’t take or give any loan today.
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – The chariot – Balance your work life and emotions. People will show their true colors. Be neutral in every situation in life; don’t take side you may end up in creating bad karma. Be humble and speak the truth. Financially check your spending. Old friends will seek your help. Donate some jaggery today
Angel Message – Release your pain.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – 8 Of Pentacles – Use your skills to complete all you tasks it will bring lots of success. Resolve all your past conflicts. Today all you need is your strength any situation. Be humble and control your temper. Financially it's a great day. Emotional express yourself but with love. Relationships need love care and some sometime.
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card – King of cups – After a long time today you feel emotionally stable. Long pending issues in different sectors will be resolved. Reconsider your decisions. Be humble and let go of things. Avoid fights and arguments. Remember self-love is the ultimate love. Let go of certain things and people in your life.
Angel Message – Do some meditation.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot card – 3 of Wands – Plan your future . If you planning for new business, applying in new job or studying out of your base this is the good time. Be careful in relationships, some one will made fake promises. Open your eyes and see the reality. Fake people will show their true colors. Don’t make sudden financial decisions. Give some space to everyone.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The WORLD – ALL YOUR WISHES WILL COME TRUE. Great day for manifestations so be careful what you wish for. Today is a great day. Spend some time with family and friends. Luck will be in your favor. New opportunities will show up, Love yourself. Invest in gold.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy
Lucky Color – Green and white
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – Devi l– Don’t trust anyone. Stay away from politics and manipulative people. Let go of things. Control your anger. Financially its not a good time to invest anywhere.
Angel Message – Live in the moment
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 6 Of Cups – Pay homage or be grateful to your ancestors. Trust yourself. Take a leap of faith. New work and things will show up. You will get what you deserve. Financially its a great day. Give a gift to someone you love. Buy some white flowers or anything in white.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Express yourself well. Use your anger wisely. Take a stand for yourself. Some one will break your heart. People may hurt you with their behaviour. Change your life pattern otherwise you will always be at a loss. Be humble to others and don’t use people for your benefits. Financially you may lose some money. Emotionally let go of things.
Angel Message – Believe in yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – 7 of swords- Be careful with your belongings. Don’t share any idea or good news with any one before it comes to reality. Avoid certain people whom with you are not happy. May face office politics. Don’t make any payments today. Don't take any loan.
Angel Message – Love Yourself
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 1
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.