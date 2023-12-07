Horoscope Today, December 7: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The magician – Today use your energy wisely and channelize it to different sectors. Focus on your work and yourself. Anything you take in personal or professional life will be successful. Take action and put your ideas into motion. Relationships need some time for each other. Manage your anger.
Angel Message – Stay Focus.
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – King Of Swords – Today all you need is self discipline and self-care. Be clear with your thoughts and focus on the work not on the results. Things will be a little confusing in the workplace, so don’t take sides and be clear with your communication. Misunderstanding may create at that time try to talk about it. Personal life needs utmost care.
Angel Message – Stay calm and move forward.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – 4 Of CUPS – Today you might feel you have lost opportunities, chances or things are not going as you planned but it’s just a phase so it will over very soon have faith. Don’t focus on any negative things,don’t doubt yourself, just have faith on yourself and time. In relationship give some time to yourself.
Angel Message – Trust divine timing
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Knight Of Swords – Today big changes are coming your way so be ready. New opportunity will show up. Its time for you to take action have faith and focus on what you do. Long pending work will be resolved. Money will come to you easily. Plan your dream projects in your personal or professional life. Relationship will be harmonious. Promotions or elevation in work is on the cards.
Angel Message – Reclaim your powers and back to yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 4
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – New opportunities will come your way. New phase of your life will start now. Dream big and focus on your inner strength. Use your inner strength and ability to complete all your work. You are ready to face any situation in life as the phase of discomfort is over. New work or business opportunities will show up. Relationship will be full of love and care. Financially great time.
Angel Message – Love your self
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 6
Tarot Card- King Of Cups – Today use your inner power to regain things. Emotional stability. You need to make some decision on being neutral. Take care of your temper and ego. Move forward in life with ease. Negative people may try to rattle you ignore them. Financially not right time to invest anywhere and don’t spend too much money. Relationships need more live and time.
Angel Message – Be humble
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 8
Tarot Card – 4 Of Cups – Today enjoy each and every moment. Your ancestor's blessing are with you. Today is going to be very happy and fulfilling for you. New work or business opportunity will show up. Financially it's a great week. Celebrate or spend some time with family. Great time to buy property.Feed something to dogs.
Angel Message – Stay happy
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Four pentacles – Today you will be holding onto past issues relations or situations. There are certain deep emotions which need be be cleared or let go if you don’t do this it will keep coming back to you again an again. Don’t be possessive about people or things be humble. Set your boundaries and give some time off. But this card shows a very positive side and that is financial establishment.
Angel Message – Listen to your heart
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card - Two Of Pentacles – Today things will be a little confusing so don’t take any major decisions. Focus on your work not in the consequences. Try to balance different sectors of life. Be flexible. Try to evaluate where you are putting your energy and cut back on what is not necessary to maintain a balanced and happy life. Remember decisions need to be made and making these choices may be causing you stress. It can also signify partnership and the struggle to find the right balance between your needs and the needs of someone else.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number - 4
Tarot Card – The Hermit – Today you need introspection where you are drawing your attention inwards and looking for answers within. You need a period of inner reflection, away from the current demands of your position. You may find that you need time alone to gain a deeper understanding of yourself, to remove yourself from the daily grind to discover your true spiritual self, contemplate your existence, your direction in life or your values. Relationships need little bit of space.
Angel Message – Move forward
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card – The Sun – Today is your day. Everything will be in your favor. Today things should be going well for you as it represents success and enthusiasm. You will find that people are drawn to the happy vibes and positive energy you are giving out and you will bring light and joy to everyone and everything you come into contact with. You will be feeling carefree, liberated and self-assured.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot card – Magician – Today you will be in a good mood. Success is on the cards. New people will show up. Invest in your dreams. Past investments will bring good news. Pending issues will be resolved. Financially it's a great week . Relationships will be happy and harmonious. Single people will have someone special.
Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number – 1
Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the December 7. You can reach me at - 6000652920