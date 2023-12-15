Horoscope Today, December 15: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time
Tarot card – The Devil – Today you will face many distractions but believe in your gut feelings. People will disappoint you but its ok they always do so lower your expectations. Take some time to work on yourself. Dont say yes to any new work ,avoid buying new things.
Angel Message – Let go things
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 1
Tarot Card – Queen of swords – Today you need to take some decisions on behalf of others. Embrace the truth and move on. Void fights and arguments. You will be overburdened with work and responsibility. Take some time out. Financial misbalance .
Angel Message – Stay calm.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Page of Swords – Darling you will be restless today so the moment you go through such emotions just tell yourself come down I bring back my energy to myself. Don’t make any major decisions. Avoid shopping or buying anything new today.
Angel Message – Give some time to yourself.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – 10 OF Pentacles – Today will be very lucky and prove to be amazing for you. Offer your love and gratitude to your ancestors. Plan your dream. Apply for that job or that university. Dream big today. Focus on new things. Feed something to street dogs or animals.
Angel Message – Be happy
Lucky Color – Yellow
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card – Page of Cups – Today new job or work will come your way. People who are in fashion, and marine industry will get good news. Financial abundance. Luck will be in your side.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- 8 of Wands – Today will be very rewarding. Move forward in life to achieve new things. New and fruitful connections. More work and opportunity will knock on your door, grab them all. New relationships will show up. Invest your money. Financial abundance.
Angel Message – Take a leap of Faith
Lucky Color – Green
Lucky Number – 2
Tarot Card – Knight Of Wands – Today focus on yourself. Don’t get angry on silly issues. Don’t make decision in hurry, even if you get a chance to take a decision be neutral. Hard work will be rewarding.
Angel Message – Be humble
Lucky Color – Orange
Lucky Number – 5
Tarot Card- The Sun – Today success is on your side. You will get good news from different directions. Travel is on the card. Couples can plan a family or expect good news. New relationship is on the cards. Children will bring glory to the family. Financial abundance.
Angel Message – Let go things.
Lucky Color – Brown
Lucky Number – 7
Tarot Card- 2 of Cups – Time to enjoy some good company. Team work or partnership in work will bring success. Time to celebrate or spend some time with near and dear ones. Enjoy the moments. New work or opportunity will show up. Good time to start a romantic relationship for single.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Red
Lucky Number - 3
Tarot Card- 8 of Cups – I know you are a little upset with everything around you, especially your work but trust me its just a phase it will over soon. You need some break from daily drama and trauma. Avoid non contributing people from your life. Let go of things and spread smile.
Angel Message – Have faith
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 9
Tarot Card – Ace Of Wands – Time for you to enjoy your hard work. Rewards are on its way. Promotions are on the cards. Time for you take action and some major decisions of your life. Time to start or plan for new work and business.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – White
Lucky Number – 3
Tarot Card- Ace of Cups – Control your temper. Focus on your work. Beware of office politics. Resolve past issues and complete your all payments.
Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.
Lucky Color – Blue
Lucky Number – 2
Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.