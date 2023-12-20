Horoscope Today, December 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Tarot card – Page of swords – Time to enjoy sometime with yourself. You are emotionally stable. New news or projects are on the cards. Express yourself well.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –  Green

Lucky Number – 4

ARIES

Tarot Card – Judgment - Let go of your past. Pray to your ancestors for blessings. Long pending work will be completed today. Time to do investment.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

TAURUS

Tarot Card – 8 of wands – Today will be a little tough for you but stay calm and focus. Don’t be a part of any argument. Avoid fights and conflicts. Emotionally will be drained out.

Angel Message – Spread Love   

Lucky Color – Pink and green

Lucky Number – 2

Gemini

Tarot Card – 3 of cups Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news on its way. Great day to invest. Eat what you love today

Angel Message – Spent some time in nature

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

Cancer

Tarot Card – Knight of CUPS – Energy is very positive so move forward for good reason. Avoid fighting with partners. Victory is n the cards.

 Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Leo

Tarot Card- 6 Of wands – Victory is on the cards. Travel is there for you. Success in any work you do. Happniness is all it way. Enjoy the moment

Angel Message – Be happy

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 8

Virgo

Tarot Card – 5 Of SWORDS – Avoid fights. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur best way to deal them positively. Emotional trubulance but stay calm or listen ro some good music

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

Libra

Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Someone may break your heart. Express yourself nicely so that there will be no issues. Don’t give any loans or money today. Today will face a little bit of tough time.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color –   White

Lucky Number – 8

Scorpio

Tarot Card- King of wands – Time to enjoy your time. Today is a good day to take important decisions. Emotionally you are very balanced today. Give more focus to your life.

Angel Message – Be grounded

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

Tarot Card- The Hermit Stay calm and grounded. Take rest. Don’t take any decision today. Reconsider any important decision. Money flow is little stagnant today but don’t worry

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 1

Tarot Card – 9 of Cups – Enjoy your favourite food. Stay calm and enjoy the moment. Something soon will be revealed so ready for the show

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 9

Tarot Card – Nine Of words- Trust yourself and other people as well. Don’t worry about the future. Great time to establish yoursed

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6  

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.