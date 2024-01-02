Horoscope Today, January 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Pratidin Time

Tarot card – Page of Cups – Today invest more time in self-improvement. Complete all your pending work. Financial investment will give good returns in future. New opportunities will come. Emotionally you will be in happy state of mind.

Angel Message – Invest more time in spirituality .

Lucky Color –   Blue

Lucky Number – 1

ARIES

Tarot Card – The Hanged Man –   Reconsider your decision. Invest more time in family and relationship. Professional life will be full of challenges but remember with your hard work and dedication you can overcome any obstacle. Financially you will get your old stuck money. Take care of your emotional state of mind .

Angel Message – Go with the flow

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

Tarot Card – Judgement – Today good news will come. Long pending issues will be resolved. Be clear with your communication. Offer your gratitude to ancestors and elders. Make things simple. Spread love

Angel Message – Harmony is the key to peace  

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number – 4

Gemini

Tarot Card – 7 of swords – Be careful with people, they may hurt you. Don’t share everything with everyone. Be careful from manipulative people and situations. Don’t invest or give loans to anyone. Emotionally be calm.

Angel Message – Stay Calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

Cancer

Tarot Card – King Of Swords You will be in a very good state of mind . People will seek suggestions from you. The middle part of the week you need to take some harsh decisions, remember it will be good for your future. Emotionally you will be stable. Financially this will be great week.

 Angel Message – Do justice to everything and everyone.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

Leo

Tarot Card- 3 Of Cups – Celebrate with family and friends, spend more time with them. Things will be in your favor. Long distance people will show up. Work will bring more peace to you. Success is on the cards. Stay happy.

Angel Message – You purpose is to be happy  

Lucky Color – Red and yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Virgo

Tarot Card – The Sun – Today will be very great to you. You will be successful in everything you do. Relationships will be happy and harmonious. Financially it will be a great week. Couples may think of expanding their family or good news on its way. Be humble and stay happy.

Angel Message – Love has power to conquer anything

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 1

Libra

Tarot Card – Queen Of Cups – Today you will be very happy and content. Don’t let anyone manipulate you, listen to your heart. Financially it’s a great week. Investment will be great for great returns. Stay happy and be great full about things.

Angel Message – Seek guidance from the universe

Lucky Color –   White

Lucky Number – 9

SCORPIO

Tarot Card- Page of wands – Today you will get new offers in professional life. Travel is on the cards. New people will show up. Don’t spend too much on shopping. Emotionally you will be very stable and happy. Financially you may spend little much so control and save.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

Tarot Card- 3 Of Wands – Today you get opportunity to expand your business or job. Great time to travel. You will get success in whatever you do. New people will show up in life. Financially you are very stable. Invest some where you will get great returns in future.

Angel Message – Donate something to someone.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

Tarot Card – The Moon– Today things will be delayed. People will show their true colors which may hurt you so be careful. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Don’t hurt anyone. Avoid manipulative and negative people. Stay calm

Angel Message – Stay grounded

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 3

Tarot card – 4 Of PENTACLE Travel is on the cards. Financially you will be in great positions. Emotionally other people's behavior affects, so be careful. Take decisions very carefully. Avoid arguments.

Angel Message – Do some mediation or read books.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 4

Pisces

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.